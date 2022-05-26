Speed limit for vehicles on Hyderabad roads notified; details inside

Published Date - 12:08 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday notified the maximum speed limit for various vehicles on different types of roads in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

According to the notification, the speed limit for cars on roads with dividers is 60 kmph. On roads without dividers, it is 50 kmph. On the colony roads, the maximum speed of the cars can be 30 kmph.

For bikes, autos, buses, and other vehicles, the speed limit on roads with dividers is 50 kmph. On roads without dividers, it is 40 kmph. The maximum allowed speed for these vehicles on colony roads is 30 kmph.

However, the maximum speed limit will not apply to central government vehicles.

The order stated, “Nothing in this section shall apply to any vehicle registered under Section 60 while it is being used in the execution of military manoeuvres within the area and during the period specified in the notification under sub-section of section 2 of the Manoeuvred, Field Firing and Artillery Practice Act, 1938.”

The cameras that are recording overspeeding will be updated with the new speed limit.

