Sports infra gets a boost in Khammam

New facilities have been added to the Sardar Patel Stadium at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore

Khammam: Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam now sports a new look with beautiful art work and new facilities added to the stadium at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore.

An office space has been created at a cost of Rs one crore, and Rs 25 lakh was spent on developing a skating rink, while Rs three lakh each was spent on laying cricket turf wicket and athletics sand track at the stadium.

The stadium has played a key role in shaping the careers of several Khammam sports persons who excelled at state and national level games and sports events. But it lacked many facilities needed to train the players due to negligence of previous governments.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took the initiative to give the stadium a modern makeover and give a boost to facilities at the stadium. “I wanted to develop Khammam as a sporting hub by developing sports infrastructure,” he told Telangana Today.

There are many talented players here, and all they need is good facilities to sharpen their talent, he said, adding: “We have developed accommodation for sportspersons at the stadium. Steps will be taken to regularly organise fitness tests and selections to select sportsmen for further training.”

As part of sports infrastructure development a volleyball indoor stadium has been built at Pavilion Grounds and was inaugurated by MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao in March last, Ajay Kumar said, adding that a mural of tennis player PV Sindhu on the outer wall of the stadium was an eye-catcher.

Infrastructure development at fast pace

A Haritha Budget Hotel will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore near the TSRTC bus stand being built at by-pass road in the city.

The hotel consisting of 20 rooms will have modern facilities and will cater the needs of tourists visiting Khammam. The construction of the hotel will be looked after by the Telangana State Tourism Corporation

It is proposed to build a suspension bridge across Lakaram tank with an expenditure of Rs 8 crore and for a floating musical fountain in the tank Rs 2 crore will be spent. The bridge is designed by Girish Bharahwaj, of Karnataka who is known as ‘bridge man of India’, Ajay Kumar informed.

The foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of new facilities is scheduled for Tuesday.

