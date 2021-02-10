Sports streaming tops as OTT consumption grows 13% in India in 2020

“Higher number of releases is leading to strong growth for originals and movies consumption on various OTT platforms,” the report noted.

By | Published: 1:20 pm

New Delhi: Led by sports streaming especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) months, the OTT video consumption grew 13 per cent (on-year) in 2020, a new report said on Wednesday.

The consumption increased from 181 billion minutes in January 2020 to 204 billion minutes in January this year, according to data provided by Bengaluru-based market research firm RedSeer.

“Higher number of releases is leading to strong growth for originals and movies consumption on various OTT platforms,” the report noted.

Subscription video on demand (SVOD) platforms had the highest NPS (net promotor scores), led by Netflix at 59 per cent and Amazon Prime at 53 per cent, followed by Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5 and MX Player.

Both international and homegrown platforms have been heavily investing in creating and promoting more quality Originals.

“Smaller OTT platforms have only focused on creating relevant Original content and have gained massive traction over the last year,” the findings showed.

Higher number of mainstream releases of popular Bollywood and south Indian movies on Hotstar and Amazon Prime as well as an increased dubbing of international movies into vernacular languages led to increased movies consumption in the country in 2020.

India’s vibrant market of more than 40 OTT providers includes regional players targeting the country’s large local-language populations.

Even as established players expand their presence in the Indian market through innovations in content and strategy, a slew of new OTT players are set to disrupt and diversify the market in 2021.