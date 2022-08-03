Spotted drug peddler in Hyderabad? Here’s how you can anonymously report to police

| Spotted Drug Peddler In Hyderabad Heres How You Can Anonymously Report To Police

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:49 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Did you spot a drug peddler or have any type of information on marijuana, ganja, and other narcotics? You can now anonymously report drug offence-related information in the city.

Citizens can WhatsApp or SMS and even send in photographs or videos on +91 94906 17111 – all this anonymously.

“We urge the citizens to share any type of information on marijuana, ganja, and other narcotics through WhatsApp or SMS to 9490617111. Your identity will be kept confidential,” Rachakonda Police said.

The City Police are going all guns blazing to crack down on drug peddling. Earlier during questioning of IT professionals involved in drug cases, it was found that they were buying the drugs through various channels including online platforms, and consuming them at parties and get-togethers.

The police are taking up drug awareness campaigns across the city including in private companies and educational institutions.

