Spreading of fake news, rumours will be treated as sedition, says Manipur govt

Manipur government asked people and organisations to desist from spreading, publishing and generating fake news

By IANS Published Date - 06:00 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Imphal: Manipur government on Monday asked people and organisations to desist from spreading, publishing and generating fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation regarding the ongoing situation in the state otherwise stern action would be taken under the laws and it will be treated as sedition.

Officials quoting government notification said that spreading of wrong information would be booked under sedition charges. Government is making all efforts to restore peace and normalcy.

Generation or spreading of wrong information would therefore amount to sedition, said the notification, issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi.

The notification said that no person is immune to prosecution under the laws of the country if he/she is found to be generating or spreading false news, lies, rumours or any propaganda with bad intention which can worsen the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.

The Chief Secretary, in his notification stated: A number of individuals in responsible positions and large followings on social media have been observed to be directly involved in generating and/or sharing information in connection with the ongoing law & order situation in Manipur.

Many of such information have been found to be fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation. Generation and spreading of such wrong information has the potential to worsen the current situation in the state by misguiding public opinion, instigating violence and to rebel against the authority of the state with or without use of arms, leading to death of human lives, casualties on bodies and destruction and damage of properties.

It is hereby proclaimed that no person will be immune to prosecution under the laws of the country if he/she is found to be generating or spreading fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation, the notification said.

The state Government shall not hesitate to take action as per law, against those persons found to be generating or sharing or publishing any wrong information which can worsen the current law and order situation in Manipur, it added.

The notification said that every person, acting individually or on behalf of any group of persons, based in Manipur or outside, shall verify any information before sharing or publishing on any social media platform or through any medium, by means of any tool whatsoever, physical, virtual, audio-visual or electronic.