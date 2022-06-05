Sr Journalist Mendu Srinivas dies of heart attack in Parkal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hanamkonda: Senior scribe Mendu Srinivas (48) died of heart attack at home town Parkal in the district on Sunday. According to his cousin, Mendu Ravinder, he was playing a friendly cricket match with his friends when he complained about discomfort after playing 12 overs as he was the opener. “He left the ground for home where he complained of more pain in the chest, and he was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” Ravinder said.

Srinivas was working as the State bureau chief of the Andhra Jyothi Telugu news daily in Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife and two sons. They are presently living in Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Srinivas and offered condolences to the bereaved family members. Srinivas worked in erstwhile Karimnagar and Guntur districts before moving to Hyderabad. He had good rapport with the TRS party leaders as he used to cover the TRS affairs. Ministers KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others expressed condolences to the kin of Srinivas. Several senior journalists, journalist union leaders and others also expressed shock over the untimely death of Srinivas.