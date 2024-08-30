Sree Vishnu’s ‘Swag’ trending on Youtube

The teaser promises an entertaining experience in theaters, especially since Sree Vishnu is known for his comedic talent.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 30 August 2024, 06:44 PM

Hyderabad: The teaser of Sree Vishnu’s upcoming film “Swag” was released on Thursday and it has been trending on YouTube ever since.

The teaser begins with Ritu Varma portraying the queen of Vinjamara Vamsha Samrajyam, a character who harbors a deep hatred for men. She is shown to be so ruthless that she wouldn’t hesitate to kill a male child, even if he were the seventh after the death of six children.

Sree Vishnu takes on four different roles in the film: Singa, Bhavabhuti, Yayathi, and King Bhavabhuti.

The actor’s previous films, “Samajavaragamana” and “Om Bheem Bush,” were blockbuster hits, and fans are eagerly anticipating another entertainer with “Swag.”

Directed by Hasith Goli, who previously worked with Sree Vishnu on the hit comedy “Raja Raja Chora,” the film also stars Sunil, Ravi Babu, Getup Seenu, and Daksha Nagarkar in supporting roles.

Though Meera Jasmine has done a guest role in Vimanam, Swag marks the return of her to the Telugu film industry.

