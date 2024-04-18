Sree Vishnu, director Hussain Sha Kiran joined forces for investigative thriller

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 03:50 PM

Hyderabad: Hero Sree Vishnu is enjoying the best form of his career with consecutive blockbusters – ‘Samajavaragamana’ and ‘Om Bheem Bush’. The talented actor who signed on some exciting projects announced his next movie on Wednesday. The film is an investigative thriller directed by Hussain Sha Kiran. It is bankrolled by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment banners.

Reba John plays the female lead, opposite Sree Vishnu after the blockbuster ‘Samajavaragamana’. This exciting thriller completed 60% of its shoot and makers are on track to complete the shoot soon. The film also stars Veer Aryan, Ayyappa Sharma, Sudarshan, Racha Ravi and others.

The actor, who has been doing interesting movies in different genres, is making sure every film has adequate entertainment. This investigative thriller is made in signature Sree Vishnu style with another interesting theme.

While cinematography is handled by Vidhya Sagar, the film’s music is scored by Kaala Bhairava. Sreekar Prasad will handle the editing work. Production design will be handled by Manisha A Dutt. More details on the project will be announced soon.