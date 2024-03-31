Sreenidi Deccan thrash Rajasthan United

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 09:51 PM

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club recorded their biggest win of the season, defeating Rajasthan United 6-1 in a Matchweek 21 I-League clash at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The win keeps the Deccan Warriors on the heels of league leaders Mohammedan SC, six points separating the two sides with the latter having played a match more. Sreenidi Deccan made one change to their starting line-up as defender Gurmukh Singh replaced Pawan Kumar in the centre of defence and the hosts took an early lead as Brazilian Willian Alves chipped the onrushing Rajasthan United goalkeeper in the 8th minute after finding himself in space in the penalty box.

Seven minutes later, Lalromawia doubled the lead with a clinical right-footed finish across the goalkeeper. William then got his second of the game in the 42nd minute after using his strength to hold off the defender and planting a left-footed finish.

The second half followed much of the same pattern and Nigerian winger Rilwan Hassan added a fourth in the 61st minute as he met Faysal Shayesteh’s corner at the back post with a powerful header. Rajasthan United pulled one back as substitute Naoba Meitei escaped the attention of the Sreenidi Deccan defenders and took his goal expertly in the 74th minute.

But there was no comeback as Sreenidi Deccan made sure of the points by scoring two more late on – the first directly from a corner taken by Lalnuntluanga in the 86th minute and Lalromawia’s powerful second on the counter-attack in stoppage time. The Deccan Warriors will travel to Shillong to take on NEROCA Football Club in their next I-League match on April 4.