Sreenidi Football Deccan Club launched in Vizag

By placing players at the core of its strategy, Sreenidi Deccan Football Club(SDFC) is aiming to delight the most passionate chord in football enthusiasts.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:35 pm 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Football Deccan Club (SDFC) was formally launched in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The special event was held at RK Beach Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao said mental and physical fitness are of paramount importance in the present world scenario.I’m very happy that football is coming to Visakhapatnam in a big way”.

By placing players at the core of its strategy, Sreenidi Deccan Football Club(SDFC) is aiming to delight the most passionate chord in football enthusiasts. Whether they are fans of football or amateur players, this new addition to the Indian Football League System in the form of SDFC provides plenty of excitement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .