Over 11,800 take part in Vizag Navy Marathon

The marathon was flagged off by Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command with more than 500 participants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Visakhapatnam: The eighth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon was conducted by the Eastern Naval Command at RK Beach Road in the city on Sunday, 05 Nov 23 with over 12,000 registrations for the mega event. The event witnessed overwhelming participation from children, youth, senior citizens, and naval personnel from all over India and abroad in various categories. In addition to participants, a large number of citizens, students and volunteers, lined up from 4 a.m., very early in the morning, cheering runners all along the scenic beach route.

The Half Marathon was flagged off by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, DGNP Vizag, with more than 1600 runners.

The 10 km run, with more than 2700 runners, was flagged off by Dr Ravishankar Commissioner of Police while the 5 KM Run recorded a participation of over 7000 runners and was flagged off by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, ENC.

The runners had an enriching experience with hydration and refreshment points, convenience stations entertainment and cheering all along the route. With adequate medical points and mobile medical units, the runners were well supported.

The prize distribution was conducted in a lively ceremony, attended by runners and spectators, at VMRDA Park.

In the Men’s Open category Sikandar Tadakhe, clocking 2 hours 30 min, Deepak Kumbhar, clocking 1h 06 min, and Sonu Kushwa clocking 31 min, emerged winners in Marathon, Half Marathon and 10 Km race respectively.

In the Women’s section Aasa TP, clocking 3h 08 min, Lilian Rutto, clocking 1h 24 min and Lanka Mery Grace, clocking 44 min, won in Marathon, Half Marathon and 10 KM race, respectively.