SRH survive CSK scare

Dubai: There was no end to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings’ woes as former India captain yet again struggled to take his side past the finish line, falling short by seven runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match, here on Friday. CSK controlled the first innings for a large part before youngsters Priyam Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (31) lifted SRH to a competitive 164 for five after electing to bat.

Former India U-19 World Cup skipper Garg scored his maiden IPL fifty and with Abhishek raised a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. SRH collected 53 runs in the last four overs to make it a contest.

Playing a record 194th IPL game, the stage was set for Dhoni to silence his critics but all he could manage was 47 runs off 36 balls as CSK fell short. Coming to bat at number five, Dhoni had enough balls at his disposal, a manageable target and trusted aide in Ravindra Jadeja (50) for company but again his attack came too late.

It was Jadeja who took CSK closer to the target before getting out while Dhoni struggled in their 72-run stand for the fifth wicket. Except for a few hits, Dhoni struggled to time the ball. He hit Khaleel Ahmed for a massive six in the 19th over, which had to be completed by him because Bhuvneshwar Kumar hurt his leg after bowling just one ball. CSK needed 28 runs from the final over and skipper David Warner handed the ball to 18-year-old J and K spinner Abdul Samad. It was a gamble which paid off.

Rashid Khan was, as usual exceptional, as he choked CSK with his well-measured deliveries. He did not get a wicket but conceded only 12 runs his four overs.

It was third defeat in a row for CSK in four matches, one of the worst starts for the three-time champions. CSK lost three quick wickets — Faf Du Plessis (22), Shane Watson (1) and Amabati Rayudu (8). Bhuvneshwar sent back Watson (1) while Natarajan spoilt the comeback of Rayudu (8). Garg after a splendid knock, effected Du Plessis run out. Samad got rid of Kedar Jadhav (3).

After struggling in their initial matches, CSK brought Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Tahakur for Friday’s game. That CSK came into the match rejuvenated following a one-week break was evident with the way Deepak Chahar (2/31) troubled the SRH batsmen. Chahar was rewarded for his effort when he deceived Jonny Bairstow (0) with an in-swing ball. Manish Pandey (29) was in good touch while Warner worked the ball around. They managed 42 runs off the Powerplay overs. Pandey drove straight to Curran at mid-off off Thakur. Realising that time is ticking away, Warner tried to look for big shots but fell when Du Plessis, jumped perfectly to catch him near the boundary ropes. To make it worse for SRH, Kane Williamson (9) was run out next ball in a mix up with Garg.

The responsibility to carry the team forward fell on the young shoulders of Garg and Abhishek, who did not disappoint.

