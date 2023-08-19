Sri Chaitanya IAS Academy students excel in Group-1 results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya IAS Academy students excelled in the APPSC Group-1 2023 results achieving the State first rank along with other top selections.

Bhanusri Lakshmi, who previously studied the Integrated Course in Inter/Degree at Sri Chaitanya IAS Academy, achieved the first rank in Group-1 and was selected as Deputy Collector, a press release said on

Bodela Sujitha has been selected as Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Gopisetty Manohar as RTO, Vellapaneni Jyothi an MPDO, Sri Sai Harsha as MPDO, and B Ramya Keerthana (staff) as Municipal Commissioner, it added.