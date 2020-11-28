Sridhar Reddy re-elected as HDBA president

The other office-bearers, who were elected unanimously are – SR Premraj, E Jayakar Daniel, LC Umakanth and K Shashank as vice-presidents

Hyderabad: Ravula Sridhar Reddy has been unanimously re-elected as the president of the Hyderabad District Basketball Association, at the General Body meeting held on Saturday. The meeting was conducted by Edwin Kedasi, advocate and returning officer in the presence of Parag Wadhavkar, observer from Hyderabad District Olympic Association.

The other office-bearers, who were elected unanimously are – SR Premraj, E Jayakar Daniel, LC Umakanth and K Shashank as vice-presidents. S Hanumantha Rao Singham will the general secretary while Sanjay Samuel Paul and Normal Isaac will serve as treasurer and as joint secretary respectively.

