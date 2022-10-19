Srinivas Mukkamala recognized as Cybersecurity Visionary

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:28 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Ivanti Chief Product Officer Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala has been named as a Cybersecurity Visionary by CyberScoop 50.

The CyberScoop 50 Awards celebrate and honour the accomplishments of cybersecurity leaders in both the public and private sectors who are responsible for protecting vital networks, information, and critical infrastructure. The Cybersecurity Visionary award recognizes the people driving positive change and making the most significant impact across the entire sector.

Prior to joining Ivanti, Dr. Mukkamala was the CEO of Risk sense (acquired by Ivanti) and other past experience includes, serving as the Chief Strategy Officer and CTO for a think tank that advised the U.S. Department of Defence and U.S. Intelligence Community that developed Computational Analysis of Cyber Terrorism Against the U.S. (CACTUS), Support Vectors Intrusion Detection, Behavior Risk Analysis of Vicious Executables (BRAVE), and the Strike Team Program, a press release said.