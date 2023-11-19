SRK, Deepika, Ranveer cheer for Team India at World Cup 2023 final

By ANI Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Ahmedabad: Like millions of cricket-obsessed India faithfuls, among the several excited celebrities cheering for Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who were enjoying the World Cup 2023 final together.

SRK’s one of the fan clubs shared a series of pictures and videos, where King Khan can be seen sitting next to Gauri.

Twinning in Indian jerseys, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen sitting at the back of Shah Rukh in the stands. In one of the videos, SRK was seen hugging his ‘Jawan’ co-star.

King Khan and Gauri Khan with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the ICC Cricket World Cup Final in Ahmedabad ❤️🇮🇳 #CWC2023Final #CWC23Final #CWCFinal #INDvAUS #INDIA #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/msEpxRpOT9 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2023

Not only that he also gave a warm hug to actor Ayushman Khurana, who came to meet King Khan during match.

The warm hug of King Khan with Ayushman Khurana is pure love ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #INDvsAUSfinal #CricketWorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/zrzIBPmkPd — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2023

SRK also arrived to watch the match with kids- AbRam, Suhana and Aryan, who were seen sitting with Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s family.

Shah Rukh in the viral pictures and videos can be seen sitting with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and legendary singer Asha Bhosle. In the stands, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen cheering for their husbands and Team India.

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.