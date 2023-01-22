SRK says he will visit cinema halls in Hyderabad if Ram Charan…

Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, organised an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly.

By ANI Updated On - 10:48 AM, Sun - 22 January 23

Mumbai: Even as the countdown has begun for the release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited spy thriller ‘Pathaan’, the hype around it has reached the proverbial crescendo.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, organised an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. While the superstar replied to many of his fans online, the highlight of the interactive session was when the Bollywood actor casually mentioned South heartthrob Ram Charan while responding to a fan. The star’s curious fans wanted to know if he would go to any Telugu theatres to see how the South audiences would react to his upcoming movie and he replied in the most fun manner!

A fan, on Twitter, asked SRK, “Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on the movie release date?”

And he replied to him saying, ” “Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!”

Check it out:

Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!! https://t.co/LoaE4POU79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Well, this isn’t the first time the two superstars have engaged in a banter online! When the ‘Pathaan’ teaser was released, Ram Charan came to Twitter to wish the entire team luck. He wrote, “Wishing the whole team of Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before!”

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the wish in his trademark style saying, “Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you. ”

Coming to ‘Pathaan’, the film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country — Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham — in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

It is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.