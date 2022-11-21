SRK to be honored by Saudi Arabia at International Film Festival

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:01 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The film festival will be held in Jeddah between December 1 and 10.

Jeddah: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be presented an honorary award in recognition of his contribution to cinema at the opening ceremony of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

The film festival will be held in Jeddah between December 1 and 10. The second Red Sea International Film Festival will screen 131 feature and short films from 61 countries in 41 languages, showcasing both established and emerging talent.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Festival, said: “We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is loved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

With a career spanning more than three decades, the award-winning actor and producer, dubbed by his legions of fans as King Khan, has starred in more than 100 films, cementing himself as a superstar not only in India but around the world.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival,” Khan said.

“It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Fans in Saudi Arabia were anxious to know see the Bollywood star as he was in the port city for the shooting of his upcoming film Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the Jeddah Waterfront, and soon after, was also clicked at a supermarket by his fans. In the photos, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor looked dapper as always, donning a leather jacket with denim jeans and completed his look with a cap. He was also surrounded by his crew members. Earlier, a fan also shared a video of SRK at the airport.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Farhan Al Saud had visited India in April and met with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.