Four held for abusing Dalit man in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 06:56 PM

Adilabad: Four persons were on Sunday arrested for allegedly abusing a Dalit man and assaulting him and his family members at Bangariguda here on July 10.

In a statement, DSP L Jeevan Reddy said that Ameer Khan, Mosin Khan, Salman Khan and Shaik Fayaz were apprehended for their role in scolding More Suryakanth using his caste name and then beating him and his family members when he was on the way to attend nature’s call.

The four were already booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhitha and SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for abusing Suryakanth and investigations were taken up.