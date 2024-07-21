Ammy Virk pens special note for ‘Bad Newz’ co-star Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Punjabi star Ammy Virk, whose recent release ‘Bad Newz’ is receiving positive responses, has praised his co-star from the film and fellow Punjabi, Vicky Kaushal.

Recently, the actor-singer took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Vicky, expressing how he had an absolute blast working with the ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor.

The camaraderie between the actors is evident in the pictures.

Ammy wrote in the caption: “From rehearsals to red carpets, it’s been a blast with my brother Vicky Kaushal. Lights, camera, and bromance. Couldn’t have asked for better.”

He further mentioned, “Just two Punjabi Munde planning to take over the world! Sharing the screen was an absolute pleasure. Talent ta hai hi, par dil vi bahut vadda veer da. Thank you for the experience, bhaji.”

Vicky also shared the post in his Instagram stories and wrote: “Love you Phaaji! Baba sukh rakhe.”

Recently, Ammy, who predominantly works in the Punjabi industry, shared that his own car was used during an action sequence in the film.

Appearing on ‘Bombay Journey’ with Vicky, he explained, “They needed a car to shoot a sequence in the film. They wanted to shoot an action sequence in Mussoorie. The unit wasn’t able to find an SUV at a reasonable rate.”

Ammy added: “I asked them to take my car. The action team of the film looked at me and said, ‘are you sure we could take it’.”

The actor then told them in jest: “You will only drive it, and not roll down the mountain, right?”

At this point, Vicky and the show host, Siddharth Alambayan, were in splits.

‘Bad Newz’, which also stars Triptii Dimri, has so far collected Rs 18.55 crore at the domestic box office, becoming the biggest opener of Vicky’s career, surpassing his earlier film ‘Uri’.

Ammy will next be seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’, also starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 15, 2024.