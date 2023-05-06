SSC, Inter results within one week in Telangana

According to Education department officials, intermediate results may be announced on May 10 and Class X results on May 12

Hyderabad: The results of SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations will be declared within one week. The evaluation of answer scripts of both the examinations has already been completed and officials are in the final stages of result processing.

According to Education department officials, intermediate results may be announced on May 10 and Class X results on May 12. To ensure that there are no errors, the result is being verified thrice besides carrying out technical trials. Upon successful trials, the results will be declared.

A total of 5,05,625 students registered for the inter exams, which are conducted from March 15 to April 4. As many as 4,94,620 students including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls applied for SSC Public Exams that were held from April 3 to 13.

