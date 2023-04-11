| Telangana Inter Results To Be Released In Second Or Third Week Of May

Telangana: Inter results to be released in second or third week of May

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has already commenced evaluation of the answer scripts in 15 spot evaluation camps set up across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The results of Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) that concluded on April 4 will be released in the second or third week of May.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has already commenced evaluation of the answer scripts in 15 spot evaluation camps set up across the State. According to an official, spot evaluation of the answer scripts is expected to be completed on April 20, which will be followed by processing of the result.

“The results will be declared in the second or third week of May. The advanced supplementary exams will be scheduled in the last week of May,” the official said.

A total of 9,47,699 including 4,82,677 first year and 4,65,022 second year intermediate students registered for the examinations, which were conducted from March 15 to April 4.

While the Board has initially planned to hold onscreen digital evaluation of the intermediate answer scripts, it has aborted the plan and went for manual evaluation. However, according to officials, digital evaluation will be taken up for the forthcoming advanced supplementary exams.

Also Read Junior colleges in Telangana to reopen on June 1; check academic calendar here