Staff-crunch crippling court functioning: CJI

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday said that lack of infrastructure and a large number of judicial vacancies are adversely affecting the functioning of the courts. Better infrastructure and filling vacancies are essential for improving access to justice, the CJI said while addressing the inaugural session of Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022 held at a convention hall in Gachibowli.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJI said that the working strength of judges at Telangana High Court was increased from 12 to 29. In the latest round, 10 judges were already appointed and two more names will be cleared soon. He asked Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to expedite the process of recommending names for filling the remaining vacancies.

Justice Ramana asked the judicial officers of districts to create a congenial atmosphere for litigants and ‘remember human aspect’ while adjudicating cases. He wanted them to treat everyone with respect and try to empathise with women, minors, differently-abled, members of minorities and weaker sections of the society. He asked them to spare a few extra hours to clear the cases pending due to the Covid pandemic.

Preventing attacks on judges

The CJI told the judicial officers to keep themselves updated with the changes in law and keep abreast of the developments in other sectors like science and technology. The CJI also informed that he took up their case with the Pay Commission recently and the ‘good news’ was round the corner. “I am aware of the increasing physical attacks on judges. I am doing my utmost to prevent such occurrences. Directions were issued to improve the security of judicial officials both inside and outside courtrooms,” he added.

Further, Justice Ramana appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his quick response in extending all facilities to the judicial officers including improving infrastructure and sanctioning new posts. At a time when the Centre as well as other States were reducing the number of regular staff and increasing contract jobs, the Chief Minister sanctioned 4,348 new posts for the judiciary which should be appreciated.

Most pro-active Chief Minister

“I have no hesitation in saying that my friend of many years and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is one of the most pro-active Chief Ministers as far as facilitating the functioning of the Judiciary is concerned,” he said. The CJI said that due to Chief Minister’s pro-activeness, the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) at Hyderabad was generating employment opportunities directly and indirectly.

On the occasion, CJI Ramana launched the construction of the judges’ guest house at Vikar Manzil and Central Records block on the High Court premises, in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramniam, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Law Minister A Indrakarana Reddy and others.

The two-day conference was attended by nearly 400 judicial officers from different wings. The conference will deliberate on the strengthening of the judiciary, construction of court buildings, updating the functioning of the judicial system in accordance with new technology, improvement of basic infrastructure, the appointment of adequate judges, officials, court staff, speedy delivery of justice to people and the welfare of officials working with the Judiciary.

