Stalemate over granting recognised union status to AITUC in SCCL irks employees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 08:03 PM

Kothagudem: Stalemate over granting recognised trade union status to elected union in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been continuing much to the displeasure of employees as well as the elected union.

Nine months have passed since trade union elections conducted in December, 2023. It might be recalled that CPI affiliated All India Trade union Congress’ (AITUC) Singareni Collieries Workers union won the election after a gap of 16 years. But the management has not yet accorded recognised trade union status at company level to the union.

The AITUC leaders strongly opposed the management’s decision. Speaking to Telangana Today, AITUC state secretary Vasireddy Seetharamaiah said since the year 2000 all the unions that won elections have been given four years tenure to represent the employees as a recognised union.

But, now the management is deviating from the previous practice for reasons unknown and AITUC wants what it deserves rightfully. If the management fails to accord recognised trade union status for four years, the union would knock on the doors of the court, he noted.

The management maintains that a letter was written to the State government for its approval and reply is awaited. Political interests are behind the delay in granting recognised union status to AITUC’s Singareni Collieries Workers Union, he alleged.

On the other hand, Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) president Miriyala Raj Reddy wanted the company to conduct elections again. According to SCCL’s Industrial Relations Policy para 6.8, recognition at company level and grant of representative status at area level should be done within 45 days from the date of declaration of results.

Similarly, as per para 6.9 of the policy if the elections are delayed, the unions already enjoying recognised/representative status should be allowed to do so for another six months or till the elections are held, he explained.

A representation regarding the issue would be submitted to the SCCL CMD N Balram. If the management fails to respond to the sangham’s request they would approach the court. Even after elections over the employees are left without a union to represent them, he added.