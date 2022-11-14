Stand-up comedian Vir Das’ show in Hyderabad cancelled

Published Date - 01:08 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Stand-up comedian Vir Das’ show in Hyderabad cancelled The show has been reportedly called off after right-wing organisations alleged that the popular comedian made ‘anti-India’ comments.

Hyderabad: A show by stand-up comedian Vir Das, which was scheduled for November 20 at Shilpakala Vedika in the city, has been cancelled.

The show has been reportedly called off after right-wing organisations alleged that the popular comedian made ‘anti-India’ comments. Earlier, the comedian’s show that was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru was cancelled after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (JHS) threatened protests.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti asked Das to apologise for the remarks he made during his tour in the United States last year and that they would keep protesting until the comedian apologises.

In the monologue, the stand-up comedian spoke of many contradictions in India on issues varying from women’s safety to tackling Covid-19 and politics. “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang rape them at night,” he said. “I come from an India where we take pride in being vegetarian, and yet run over the farmers who grow our vegetables,” he said at the time.