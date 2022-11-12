Days before performing in Hyderabad, Vir Das says ‘trust the audience’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:37 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Days before performing in Hyderabad, Vir Das says ‘trust the audience’ The comedian’s show was cancelled under right-wing pressure for allegedly hurting “Hindu religious sentiments and showing India in a poor light”.

Hyderabad: After a show in Bengaluru was cancelled, stand-up comedian Vir Das, who will be performing in Hyderabad on November 20, released a video with his audience post a show, slamming allegations over which his show was called off.

The comedian’s show was cancelled under right-wing pressure for allegedly hurting “Hindu religious sentiments and showing India in a poor light”.

Right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti filed a complaint against the comedian and pressured the show’s organiser, forcing them to cancel the event.

“I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience,” Vir Das tweeted.

In the video, Vir Das was seen asking the audience: “Did we target any specific religion here tonight? Did we target any specific government or leader here tonight? Did this show defame India or make you feel ashamed to be Indian?”

I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/NTT9T5cEq9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 10, 2022

The comedian was scheduled to perform at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram on Friday. He received a significant backlash last year after his “Two Indias” monologue went viral in the US.

Vir Das, who is currently touring India for his “Wanted Tour”, is all set to perform in Hyderabad on November 20 at Shilpakala Vedika.