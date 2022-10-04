Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
Home | Entertainment | Man Mailed Vir Das To Allow Him To Propose To His Girlfriend On Stage Doesnt Show Up

Man mailed Vir Das to allow him to propose to his girlfriend on stage; doesn’t show up

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 05:02 PM, Tue - 4 October 22
Man mailed Vir Das to allow him to propose to his girlfriend on stage; doesn’t show up
Das has received a request from a fan via email asking if he could propose to his girlfriend in the comedian’s show.

Hyderabad: Proposing to marriage at events such as concerts or comedy clubs is not uncommon. However, comedian-actor Vir Das had an altogether different experience with a fan who requested the comedian to allow proposing to his girlfriend during one of his shows.

Das has received a request from a fan via email asking if he could propose to his girlfriend in the comedian’s show. The comedian readily agreed to the idea. However, he did not expect the events to go down in a different direction. Well, it turns out that the fan has not shown up.

The comedian took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an email exchange with a man. In the mail, the man has written, “Irrelevant of everything, the biggest fan! Love you and your work! Was coming to your Winnipeg show and was wondering if you would allow me to propose to my gf at the show! Would be awesome. Love you sir. Thanks for your time. (sic)”

Das immediately responded to the mail and told the man that he can accommodate the proposal during the show. He wrote, “Be ready when I call your name. It will be 13 minutes into the show.”

However, on the day of the event, the man did not show up. “And this dude didn’t show up for the show… called his name thrice,” wrote Das on Twitter. The incident cracked up many people on the internet with many guessing why the man did not attend the show.

Check out the hilarious reactions here:

 

Related News

Latest News