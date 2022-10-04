Man mailed Vir Das to allow him to propose to his girlfriend on stage; doesn’t show up

| Man Mailed Vir Das To Allow Him To Propose To His Girlfriend On Stage Doesnt Show Up

05:02 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Proposing to marriage at events such as concerts or comedy clubs is not uncommon. However, comedian-actor Vir Das had an altogether different experience with a fan who requested the comedian to allow proposing to his girlfriend during one of his shows.

Das has received a request from a fan via email asking if he could propose to his girlfriend in the comedian’s show. The comedian readily agreed to the idea. However, he did not expect the events to go down in a different direction. Well, it turns out that the fan has not shown up.

The comedian took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an email exchange with a man. In the mail, the man has written, “Irrelevant of everything, the biggest fan! Love you and your work! Was coming to your Winnipeg show and was wondering if you would allow me to propose to my gf at the show! Would be awesome. Love you sir. Thanks for your time. (sic)”

And then this dude didn’t show up for the show…called his name thrice.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bo7erR2NTO — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 1, 2022

Das immediately responded to the mail and told the man that he can accommodate the proposal during the show. He wrote, “Be ready when I call your name. It will be 13 minutes into the show.”

However, on the day of the event, the man did not show up. “And this dude didn’t show up for the show… called his name thrice,” wrote Das on Twitter. The incident cracked up many people on the internet with many guessing why the man did not attend the show.

Check out the hilarious reactions here:

Oooh did he get cold feet, i wonder. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) October 1, 2022

It is possible that she read through this disaster of an email and bashed the daylight out of him for being a careless twat who doesn’t read his emails before hitting send!Or…maybe they got busy and couldn’t make it. — Karan Sethi (@karansethi042) October 1, 2022

13 minutes into the show. There's no way an Indian has reached a place on-time. He arrived later than 15 mins. That's what happened — BettyBrown (@amongothernews) October 1, 2022

😂😂😂 Please do not let this stop you from giving such opportunities to other fan’s. I’ll also ask for a similar favour in 3 years, Finding a girl now. — Santosh Pathak (@SobersantPathak) October 2, 2022

Your mistake. Should've had someone from crew/management meet him before the show — Syeda Moosavi (@SaysSeven) October 1, 2022