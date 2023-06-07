Starboy Siddhu and Sithara Entertainments’ ‘Tillu Square’ release date announced

The film’s release date has just been announced, as it is locked for September 15, with a romantic poster of Siddhu and Anupama Parameswaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have been coming up with new-age entertainers and crafty medium budget films along with big scale productions. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are now producing ‘Tillu Square’ with Starboy Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

Srikara Studios is presenting the film and movie shoot is going on at a rapid pace. Siddhu became quite famous as ‘DJ Tillu’ from the film of same name. The young and multi-talented actor crafted a new-age comedy thriller and people loved DJ Tillu character to the core.

Now, the actor is coming up with the movie’s sequel, titled ‘Tillu Square’, and Anupama Parameswaran has been added to the star cast to increase the fun and thrill elements.

The film’s release date has just been announced, as it is locked for September 15, with a romantic poster of Siddhu and Anupama Parameswaran. The movie’s team is promising two times the fun and double the thrills from the first one. Mallik Ram is directing this film.

Already the hype and buzz for the movie ‘DJ Tillu Square’ are at their peak and this date announcement has made fans look forward to it with eagerness.

Ram Miriyala and Sri Charan Pakala are composing the music for the film and National Award-winning Editor Navin Nooli is editing the movie. More details will be revealed soon.