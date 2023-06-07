Zee Telugu launches ‘Drama Juniors season 6’ and premieres ‘Charlie 777’ this Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has two interesting offerings for its viewers this weekend. In a bid to give the audience a heartfelt movie experience, the channel is all set to present the world television premiere of ‘Charlie 777’ on Sunday, June 11, at 5.30 pm.

But that’s not it! As a part of its exciting Sunday programming, the channel is also bringing back yet another exciting season of its popular non-fiction show, ‘Drama Juniors’, which will premiere on June 11 and air every Sunday at 9 pm.

Zee Telugu will kick-start its Sunday entertainment fiesta with the world television premiere of the popular movie ‘Charlie 777’. The heart-warming movie will revolve around Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) – an emotionless young man who leads the same life every day and has no one to love or care for! One day, his life will change, when a Labrador, Charlie, appears at his doorstep.

Though he wants to get rid of the dog, he gets emotionally attached. In fact, he will even begin to accept him as a part of his life, but in a turn of events, he comes to know something worrying about Charlie. What happens next and what Dharma does will surely make the viewer emotional. Watch this heartening tale this Sunday at 5.30 pm.

The channel also launches ‘Drama Juniors season 6’ with an epic premiere episode on Sunday. The popular kids’ reality show, which won hearts over the years, is returning to Telugu television for its sixth season. But what’s even more interesting is that popular veteran star Jaya Prada will be seen turning a judge for the very first time for ‘Drama Juniors season 6’, alongside Babu Mohan and Sridevi Vijaykumar.

The trio will guide and judge the talented kids of the region and present the youngest acting talents of the industry as the show kick-starts from June 11 at 9 pm.