State Bank of India signs MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

SBI announced its collaboration with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, naming him as the bank's official brand ambassador

By ANI Published Date - 02:22 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Mumbai: India’s largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced its collaboration with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, naming him as the bank’s official brand ambassador, the bank said in a statement.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are pleased to onboard MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador of SBI. Dhoni’s association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand’s ethos. With this partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving the nation and our customers with trust, integrity, and unwavering dedication.”

As the brand ambassador of SBI, MS Dhoni will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns. His remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI, to connect with its customers and stakeholders across the country, the bank said.

This association symbolizes the bank’s commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership, it said.