State Gallery of Art’s artistic 17th anniversary

An exhibition will be held till February 2 to mark the occasion

State Gallery of Art celebrates its 17th Anniversary in its usual artistic way. As part of celebrations, the gallery organised an art exhibition which showcases several forms of paintings, sculptures, and photographs at its centre from January 26, the exhibition promises to bring colours back to life post a dready phase during the pandemic.

The exhibition was innagurated on January 26 by the Chief Guest of the occasion V Srinivas Goud garu, Hon’ble Minister for Prohibition & Excises, Tourism and Culture Dept.

K Laxma Goud, Padma Shri Award Winner and Eminent senior artist and Frauke Quader, Secretary, Society to Save Rocks and artists were Guests of Honour for the innaguration.

The works that come to a total of 140 are made by 140 different artistes.

The exhibition will be held till February 2.

