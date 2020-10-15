State govt prepared to face any situation: Khammam ZP chief

Kamalraj said the municipal officials were directed to carry out sanitation works in the areas where there was water logging and to clear the drains.

Khammam: The government is fully prepared to face any situation in the wake of heavy rains lashing the State for the past couple of days, stated Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamalraj. He was speaking after inspecting several areas in Madhira town which witnessed massive flooding and inundation following a record rainfall of 11.2 cm on Tuesday. The government, he said, would extend support to the affected persons.

Kamalraj said the municipal officials were directed to carry out sanitation works in the areas where there was water logging and to clear the drains. The development of Madhira was neglected for long in undivided Andhra Pradesh and steps would be taken to develop a well-planned drainage system, he noted.

Tahsildar and in-charge Municipal Commissioner D Saidulu, TRS Madhira town president D Ranga Rao, leaders A Srinivas Rao, Appa Rao, K Venkateswar Rao and others were present.

MP reviews situation

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao reviewed the rain situation with officials and appealed to the public to be cautious in the wake of heavy rainfall forecast for the next couple of days. He asked the officials to focus on areas on the banks of Munneru River. The MP advised the Roads and Buildings department to launch immediate measures to carry out repair works where roads were damaged due to the rains. Proposals for permanent works have to prepared, he suggested.

