State to adopt zero-tolerance approach to religious hatred: Uttam

He met Cardinal Poola Anthony, Head of the Catholic Christian Community in South India and greeted him on the eve of Christmas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday assured the minority communities in the State that the Congress Government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with incidents of hatred and religious discrimination. It would ensure total protection and welfare of all communities. He met Cardinal Poola Anthony, Head of the Catholic Christian Community in South India and greeted him on the eve of Christmas. Extending warm wishes for Christmas and the approaching New Year, the minister conveyed his greetings to the Christian community across Telangana.

Emphasizing the secular nature of the Congress Party, Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the Congress Government was dedicated to providing equal opportunities for all communities, particularly minorities. He highlighted the Congress party’s historical record of treating all communities fairly and said the Christians and other minorities would be granted protection and safety for their rights, properties, and religious freedom. Reiterating that the government was committed to fulfilment of specific promises made to minorities, particularly the Christian community, during elections, Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized the BJP-led government at the Center for allegedly fostering a sense of insecurity among minorities. He cited incidents such as attacks on pastors and accused the BJP of not taking prompt action.