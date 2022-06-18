Stebin Ben croons Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ title track

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:55 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Mumbai: Singer Stebin Ben is on cloud nine because of his recent collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt for their upcoming movie ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’. He has sung the title track of the film.

Stebin quoted on Instagram: “This one is really special as it’s my first song for Mahesh sir and second for Vikram Bhatt sir, worked really hard on this one because these two brilliant men explained the emotion and soul of the song so beautifully that I had to put all my heart and soul into it, thank you for belief and guidance, hope you guys love this one! Thank you Anurag Bedi sir for believing in me the most !”

He revealed the title for his song ‘Judaa hoke bhi’ on his social media handle.

‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ is a title track for the film starring Akshay Oberoi and Aindrita Ray. The song is out now on the official YouTube channel of Zee music company.

‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ is directed by Vikram Bhatt and screenplay penned by Mahesh Bhatt.