Steel flyover between Indira Park and VST to be inaugurated soon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:11 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: The steel flyover between Indira Park and VST, developed with a cost of nearly Rs 450 crore, will be thrown open for general public in the coming days, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Ronald Rose on Monday said.

The GHMC Commissioner, who along with Musheerabad MLA, Muta Gopal and other senior officials inspected the steel flyover bridge on Monday, expressed confidence that the massive flyover constructed with around 13, 000 tons of steel, will be ready in next few weeks.

Interacting with press persons, Ronald Rose said that once the Indira Park-VST flyover is inaugurated, it will be the 20th flyover to have come-up in Hyderabad as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

“Under SRDP, the GHMC is undertaking 48 major works out of which 35 works are already completed. Once ready, the Indira Park-VST flyover will be 36th project under SRDP and the 20th flyover to be added in Hyderabad.

The remaining 13 works are underway on a war footing and we are monitoring their development on a daily basis,” Commissioner said.

Speaking on the occasion, Musheerabad MLA, Muta Gopal said that once the VST flyover is inaugurated, the heavy daylong traffic between Ashok Nagar, RTC Cross Roads, Osmania University, Tarnaka, Amberpet, Uppal and beyond will ease.

“The Indira Park-VST flyover has been built over four major junctions that will go a long way in easing traffic on the stretch. Minister for Municipal Administration, K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the flyover,” Muta Gopal said.

The flyover is 2.62 km long and is equipped with four lanes and it is a bi-directional elevated corridor being built under the Telangana government’s ambitious SRDP initiative.