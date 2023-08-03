Hyderabad to have 13 new multi-purpose halls

13 multi-purpose function halls are being built in different parts of Hyderabad involving an expenditure of Rs 57.10 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 3 August 23

The GHMC’s multi-purpose function halls are being used to perform marriages and other functions.

Hyderabad: Asserting that the Telangana government is keen on inclusive development by providing good amenities for the economically weaker sections, 13 multi-purpose function halls are being built in different parts of the city involving an expenditure of Rs 57.10 crore.

These facilities are being built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after the civic body’s existing nine multi-purpose function halls built with Rs 30.10 crore, turned into an instant hit among the urban poor offering a cheaper alternative to the banquet halls.

These GHMC multi-purpose function halls which are leased out at much cheaper prices compared to the banquet halls/function halls owned by private players are being used to perform marriages and other functions.

The multi-purpose function halls in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (Phase IV) and Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad are examples that gained immense popularity for the urban poor to hold functions, perform marriages, and other events at affordable charges. The facilities at the existing nine multipurpose functional halls and at the 13 new facilities that are under construction include a Kalyana Mandapam and a separate area marked for dining and the facilities, that are on par with the ones built and operated by private players. “Each function hall can accommodate over 800 people and most of the facilities have been built in a G1 pattern. While the Kalyana Mandapam is being built on the first floor, the ground floor has been marked as a dining area,” a GHMC official said.

The GHMC multi-purpose function halls also have rooms for the bride and bridegroom and other facilities such as kitchens, ample parking, security room, toilets, etc. “The flooring of multi-purpose function halls is being done with vitrified tiles and false ceilings will further deck up these function halls. Artistic paintings will also come up on the walls giving the wedding venue a grand look,” said an official. The GHMC multi-purpose function halls are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and the per-day price depends on the locality.