Steve Jobs to get posthumous Medal of Freedom

By IANS Published: Updated On - 08:46 AM, Sat - 2 July 22

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

San Francisco : The co-founder and former CEO of tech giant Apple Steve Jobs will get the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously on July 7 at the White House by US President Joe Biden.

Biden named 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the late tech honcho in one of them.

“These 17 Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation — hard work, perseverance, and faith,” the White House said in a statement.

“They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities…” it added.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

Steve Jobs, who died on October 5, 2011, was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company.A

His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transform the computer, music, film and wireless industries.