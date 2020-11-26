Steven Smith names Babar Azam as his favourite Pak cricketer

The cricketers, who are confined to their rooms in hotels, took to social media for killing the time. Smith too took to his handle on Instagram, he asked his fans to pose questions and owed to answer them.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:50 pm 1:28 pm

Hyderabad: Rated as one of the top four batsmen in the world along with Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root, the Australian former captain Steven Smith is a key player for his team in all three formats in the upcoming series against India.

The cricketers, who are confined to their rooms in hotels, took to social media for killing the time. Smith too took to his handle on Instagram, he asked his fans to pose questions and owed to answer them. When a fan asked who was his favourite cricketer from Pakistan, the former captain took the name of Babar Azam, who had impressed everyone with his skills. Azam was made captain of Pakistan in all three formats recently and they are in New Zealand currently.

Azam carved a niche for himself as he is the only batsmen in the modern era to have a spot in top five ICC rankings in all three formats. He is ranked at number two in T20 Internationals, Number 3 in ODIs, and Number 5 in the longest format of the game.

During the question and answer session, he replied to a fan’s question on his favourite Pak cricketer, “I like watching Babar Azam bat.”