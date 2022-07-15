Stones hurled on Nizamabad MP Arvind’s convoy in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:58 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Jagtial: Tension prevailed in Erdandi of Ibrahimpatnam mandal when the villagers hurled stones on the convoy of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Friday. The MP’s car and two other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Trouble broke out when Arvind came to the village to inspect the Godavari river flowing at danger mark near Erdandi. Villagers took objection to his visit arguing that the MP had not cared to visit the areas when floods were inundating villages and that he had not visited the village ever since his election to the parliament.

Local people and TRS activists raised slogans asking him to go back and gave out slogans of ‘Arvind Go Back’, following which his followers entered into an argument with the villagers.

Meanwhile, some of the agitating people hurled stones on the vehicles. Rear mirror of the MP’s car and two other vehicles were damaged. Police brought the situation under control by pacifying the mob.