Stop tree felling near KBR Park, HC to Telangana govt

Chief Justice Hima Kohli asked the State government to point out on what basis the areas under protection was reduced drastically

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge Panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday stopped the State government and Forest department from felling 1,398 trees in the middle of Hyderabad within the Eco-Sensitive Zone near KBR Park.

Rithwick Dutta, counsel appearing for the petitioners contended that no plan has been filed by the Forest Department stating their plan of action for the trees that are going to be cut. Chief Justice Hima Kohli asked the State government to point out on what basis the areas under protection was reduced drastically. The Government was directed to file a detailed list of trees that are going to be cut along with the age and variety.

L Ravichander, Amicus Curiae in the connected matter taken up suo moto by the court matter, sought an injunction on felling of the trees. The Panel refused to make any order of “status quo” as sought by the government pleader and affirmed that the Government shall be restrained from the felling of trees around KBR National Park.

Addendum to the GO

The said panel did not take lightly the plea of the Chief Secretary that the GO relating to earmarking Rs 59 crore be amended. The panel directed the Telangana government to file an addendum to the GO issued by them for pending contempt cases by assigning nearly Rs 59 Crores.

Earlier when the matter was heard for the first time the panel had stayed the use of the said fund pending further orders. On the same evening, an affidavit was filed by the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar. Contending that the amount was against paying compensation and not for the contempt cases. The panel then acceded to the request of the Advocate General to file an addendum pertaining to the land acquisition petitions as claimed by them. The Panel also voiced concern that the manner and tenor in which the GO is drafted. The matter is adjourned to August 13 for further hearing.

Report on Covid-19 situation

The said panel called for a fresh report from the Director, Medical & Health and the Director General of Police on the Covid-19 situation. The panel pointed out that the Government was relying on a report filed in June. When counsel pointed out that a report of August was available, the panel noticed that it was not before the court. The panel directed the authorities to take the third wave into cognizance.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel appearing in the batch pointed out that with the elections around in Huzurabad and the coming festival seasons, there must be strict compliance of Covid Protocol. The panel directed the Government to refer to the GRAP Plan and the implementation of it in the next report. Senior Counsel, L Ravichander also pointed out that while the hospitals may have the stated infrastructure the Government must gear up manpower to handle. The panel directed the matter to be listed in September when the Government will submit an updated report.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .