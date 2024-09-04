Strange forest phenomenon in Mulugu district: Experts to be roped in to probe

As per preliminary estimates, the department said more than 50,000 trees could have collapsed in the region. While most of the damage was in a straight line, in some places the damage was in circles

Forest officials taking stock of the situation in Medaram forests

Hyderabad: Worried over an unusual phenomenon that led to widespread destruction in 500 acres in the Tadvai – Eturnagaram forest areas, with several thousands of trees being uprooted or destroyed, the Forest department is roping in experts from different departments, including National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Meteorological department and others to study and ascertain the reasons.

Soon after the rains recede, the department would also take up enumeration of each and every tree. This is mainly because the timber value has to be enumerated and measures have to be taken to sell the same in the prescribed procedure.

“This was a rare phenomenon. There were many calamities in the past, but this time thousands of huge trees collapsed and lot of green cover was lost,” a senior Forest official said.

Though there were no red sanders or sandalwood in the region, there was loss of huge trees. This apart, many valuable and rare species were also lost. Fortunately, not a single wild animal casualty was reported so far. On the reasons for such widespread destruction, the official said the trees in the region lack deep root system and mostly had shallow root system. As there was no strong anchoring support, many huge trees had collapsed.

“To study this phenomenon and ascertain reasons more scientifically, experts from NRSC, Meteorological and others will be roped in. The study report will come in handy for future planning as well,” the official said.

Apart from the loss suffered, the department was also a bit worried over regaining the green cover. The destruction has covered nearly 500 acres and to regain green cover in such vast area, it would take a lot of time, they said.

However, with sufficient moisture and nutrients available in the sub soil and River Godavari in close proximity, it should not be very challenging, the official added.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya said over one lakh trees were uprooted by a whirlwind in Mulugu, causing extensive damage in around 500 acres.

“Thankfully, the villages were spared by the grace of Sammakka Saralamma. Urging the Central government to investigate and provide reforestation with sufficient funding,” she said on X.