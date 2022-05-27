‘Stranger Things 4’: Netflix adds warning card to show’s premiere following Texas school shooting

Published Date - 12:40 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Washington: Netflix has added a warning card to the ‘Stranger Things 4’ premiere in the wake of the Texas school shooting incident.

The warning card reads, “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.” This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of ‘Stranger Things 4’ Episode 1 for viewers in the US only, Variety reported.

Netflix has also edited the description for the premiere to include the note, “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children,” and added “disturbing images” to the show rating advisories.

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers.