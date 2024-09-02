Strategic Nala Development Programme saved Hyderabad from floods, says KTR

Despite the incessant downpours, low-lying areas of the city did not experience the usual waterlogging, said BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 06:42 PM

BRS working president K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Monday that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) implemented by the previous BRS government was the key reason why Hyderabad was spared from major flooding despite the heavy rains in the last few days.

In a statement, Rama Rao said the SNDP, initiated by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, provided a permanent solution to the perennial flooding issue in Hyderabad. Despite the incessant downpours, low-lying areas of the city did not experience the usual waterlogging, which he attributed to the success of the SNDP. Residents of the flood-affected areas have acknowledged that the SNDP was instrumental in protecting them from the deluge, he said, expressing gratitude to all those who were part of the SNDP implementation.

Pointing out that in the erstwhile State, heavy rains and floods would inundate low-lying areas of Hyderabad, he said the KCR government had identified the issue and conceived the SNDP as a comprehensive solution. Under the SNDP, the State government undertook 60 major works worth Rs.985 crore to strengthen the city’s stormwater and sewage infrastructure. This proactive measure ensured that Hyderabad was spared from the flood crisis, even without any financial assistance from the Centre.

Rama Rao said the SNDP involved the rapid development of 36 key nalas (drainage channels) that would otherwise overflow with even minor rainfall. The fact that these areas did not witness waterlogging despite the recent heavy downpours was a testament to the success of the SNDP, as confirmed by the residents themselves. Under the erstwhile Greater Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad, the stormwater and sewage systems were in a dilapidated condition, leading to the merging of the two systems and creating an overall chaotic situation. As part of the SNDP, the restoration of old nalas and construction of new ones were undertaken on a war footing, he recalled, conveying his appreciation to all stakeholders who were involved in the implementation of the SNDP.

Their efforts had paid off and protected the city from the devastating impact of floods, he added.

The SNDP, he said, brought about transformative change in Hyderabad, with a clear purpose of systematic reorganization and accountability. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the relentless efforts of our exceptional team of engineers and all the departments who came together to bring BRS’s vision for Hyderabad to life.” He posted on ‘X’.

BRS spokesperson Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy too shared pictures of SNDP projects on ‘X’ and said: “The SNDP works taken up by the previous KCR government is paying dividends today. Less water stagnation and reduced inundation is seen in Hyderabad,” he wrote. Several other citizens too took to social media platforms appreciating the efforts put in by the previous government in the infrastructure development of the city.