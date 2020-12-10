‘Striking Force’ to guard special occasions

Wing is inspired by the Black Cat commandos of NSG

Hyderabad: A special police force, clad in navy blue uniforms with head wraps, and equipped with anti-glare glasses and AK-47 guns, will now be part of the Cyberabad Police. These personnel, who are intensively trained in combat and mob tackling skills among others, will be in action on special occasions. Though the Cyberabad Police have different wings, including the Grey Hounds, the City Security Wing and City Armed Reserve and the Rapid Action Force, sources said the need for a special wing like a ‘Striking Force’, that could be used only for special and most important events, was felt recently.

The Striking Force, a brainchild of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, are believed to have inspired by the Black Cat commandos of the National Security Guards and typically look like the elite force which guards VIPs in the country.

The training of the first team of officers started nearly two months ago and the team was ready for the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. “Around 200 fit and efficient personnel from specific wings like Grey Hounds, CAR and CSW among others, who were allotted to the Cyberabad Police, were recruited to the force,” said a senior Special Branch officer. These officers, who had received training in their respective wings, were handpicked by senior police officers.

“They were extensively trained at the Police Training Centre in Cyberabad as per local requirements. As we have no issues of extremist activities here now, our prime focus was on striking, combating and mob clearing among others,” the senior official said.

The Striking Force, officials said, unlike others can be seen only on very important occasions and if there were law and order issues. “Such an elite force cannot be deployed for regular things like bandobast duties. They will be used on special occasions like elections, VVIP or VIP visits and other important days,” the official added. Officials said more personnel would be selected and trained and inducted into the Striking Force to make it a stronger force in Cyberabad.

