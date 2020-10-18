Strive for the benefit of ryots, DCCB told

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Nizamabad: District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) general body should strive to bring farmers into profits and strive for the benefit of farmers said assembly speaker Pocahram Srinivas Reddy.

On Sunday speaker inaugurated newly constructed chairman’s chamber in Nizamabad DCCB bank. Pocahram while speaking to media, said that the Nizamabad DCCB bank has a good reputation in the state and urged officials to protect it.

Co-operative banks are having good working style and brought many changes which are useful to the farmers, through these banks farmers obtain loans, seeds, and fertilizers, also extend their support in paddy procurement, he said.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao intending that farmers grow as investors instead of money lenders.

TSCAB President Konduru Ravinder Rao, Nizamabad Rural, Jukkal and Yellareddy MLA’s Bajireddi Goverdhan, Hanumanthu Shinde and Jujal Surender, Nizamabad ZP Chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao, Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran, Markfed chairman Mara Gangareddy, Nizamabad collector Narayana Reddy, Nizamabad DCCB chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, Vice-chairman Ramesh Reddy, and governing body members attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .