Stuck in Mumbai traffic, Kajol catches up on crochet work, does backseat driving

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Kajol on Monday shared a video.

By IANS Published Date - 4 March 2024, 01:14 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol has shared a handy solution on how to beat traffic woes.

In the clip, ‘The Trial’ star is seen sitting on the backseat and doing crochet, a process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn and thread.

The actress shared the video with the caption: “#Crocheting and backseat driving at the same time.. #longdrives #neverending #trafficsolutions #rihannasaidit #multitasking.”

On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India.