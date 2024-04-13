Student, teacher die by suicide in separate incidents

K Shivani (18), a firstyear degree student from Kapra, ended her life by jumping from the second floor of her residence.
Hyderabad: Two persons, including a degree student, died by suicide in separate incidents in the city on Friday night.
K Shivani (18), a firstyear degree student from Kapra, ended her life by jumping from the second floor of her residence. She is suspected to have been upset over family issues.
In the second case, upset over losing money to online betting, P Mahipal (39), a private school teacher, hanged himself to death at his house in Petbasheerabad. Cases were booked.