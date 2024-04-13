Two persons, including degree student end

13 April 2024

Hyderabad: Two persons including a degree student died by suicide in separate incidents in the city on Friday night. K.Shivani (18), a first year degree student from Kapra, ended her life by jumping from the second floor of her residence.

She is suspected to have been upset over family issues.

In the second incident, upset over losing money to online betting and subsequent financial constraints, P.Mahipal (39), a private school teacher died by suicide by hanging in his house at Bhagya Laxmi Colony in Petbasheerabad. Cases were booked and being investigated.