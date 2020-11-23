Students of PMS Alwal celebrate World TV Day

Teachers explained to the students about the importance of television in our life also they listed the ill-effects of the TV.

By | Published: 5:33 pm

November 21 is celebrated as World Television Day. Students of Class 2 of Pallavi Model School, Alwal celebrated World Television Day virtually with zeal and enthusiasm. On this occasion of World Television Day kids dressed up from the old era of Retro to the smart era of Metro and shared their photos, acts and dances to showcase their talents.

Teachers explained to the students about the importance of television in our life also they listed the ill-effects of the TV. They said that television is an important channel of communication. They observed the various development of television from the 20th century to date.

Special guest Rajesh Sonawane, an accomplished pharmaceutical professional took the students through the various phases of Television evolution since its inception in 1920s. He also asked the children to develop their own “Vision”, and thus make good leaders and citizens of the future. The programme was very enriching and was well organised by teachers at PMS, Alwal. Grade 2 coordinator Sangeeta Sareen and others were present.

