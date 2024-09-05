Students protest for reinstatement of dismissed teachers on Teachers’ Day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 01:35 PM

BRS leader T Harish Rao extends solidarity with protesting students and teachers

Hyderabad: Students of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Gowlidoddi on Thursday staged a dharna, demanding for the reinstatement of part-time and guest faculty in CoEs and other government social welfare residential schools across the State.

Ahead of Teachers’ Day celebrated on Thursday, the State government terminated the services of around 6,200 guest faculty, part-time teachers, subject associates and others working at CoEs and residential welfare schools.

The protest, which took place in front of the CoE at Gowlidoddi, saw students rallying in support of their teachers, whom they credit for guiding them towards success in national-level exams such as IIT, NIT and NEET.

The students called on the Telangana government to reverse its decision, which threatens their academic future.

The teachers’ dismissal has sparked widespread protests across the State, with the staff continuing their demonstrations for the third consecutive day.

Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao extended solidarity with the protesting students as well as the teachers. He condemned the government’s decision, which forced students to abandon their studies and take to the streets on a day meant to celebrate with teachers.

ఉపాధ్యాయ దినోత్సవం రోజున తమ గురువులను సన్మానించుకునే సంబరాల్లో మునిగి తేలాల్సిన విద్యార్థులను రేవంత్ ప్రభుత్వం చదువులు మానేసి ధర్నాలకు దిగేలా చేయడం దురదృష్టకరం. తమ గురువులకు మద్దతుగా గురుకుల విద్యార్థులు పిడికిలి బిగించడం అభినందనీయం. ఐఐటి, ఎన్ఐటి, నీట్ వంటి జాతీయస్థాయి… pic.twitter.com/tnjbFMvlfw — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) September 5, 2024

He demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy answer the parents, who dream of a bright future for their children.

“The ruthless removal of CoE teachers, who have helped students secure ranks in national exams, is a heinous act,” he said.

He urged the State government to reconsider its decision, which has triggered outrage, and immediately reinstate the dismissed teachers.